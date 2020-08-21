Andra AP fonden Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.