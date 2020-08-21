Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $205.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

