Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.
In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
