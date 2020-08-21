Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

