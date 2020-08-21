Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

TDG stock opened at $482.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

