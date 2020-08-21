Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

