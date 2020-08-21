Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.