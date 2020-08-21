Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,396 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

