Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,901,675. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $214.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $229.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

