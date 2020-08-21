LSV Asset Management Has $380,000 Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 227.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

