James Lightman Sells 1,526 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WMGI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66.
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMGI. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Wright Medical Group Company Profile
Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.
