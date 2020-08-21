James Lightman Sells 1,526 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,840,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 817,004 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMGI. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

