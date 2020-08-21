Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

