IFP Advisors Inc Sells 754 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

