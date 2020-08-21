Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

