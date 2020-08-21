Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $155.00

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Photronics, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.
Photronics, Inc. Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 754 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
IFP Advisors Inc Sells 754 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Walmart PT Raised to $155.00
Walmart PT Raised to $155.00
IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co
IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co
Guggenheim Increases Walmart Price Target to $150.00
Guggenheim Increases Walmart Price Target to $150.00
Walmart PT Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp
Walmart PT Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report