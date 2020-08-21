IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after buying an additional 145,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,679,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 186,580 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,288 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

