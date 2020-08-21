Guggenheim Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

