Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

NYSE WMT opened at $130.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

