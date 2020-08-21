NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.35 and last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 214643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NESTLE S A/S Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35
NESTLE S A/S Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Qorvo Inc Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Qorvo Inc Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of New York Times Co
Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of New York Times Co
Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,455 Shares of K12 Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,455 Shares of K12 Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report