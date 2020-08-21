NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35

Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.35 and last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 214643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

