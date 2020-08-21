Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $27.98 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

