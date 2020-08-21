Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Qorvo worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $2,122,738 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

