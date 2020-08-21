Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $5,982,241. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.