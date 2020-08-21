Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,445.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,202. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

