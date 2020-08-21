Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,455 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in K12 were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 26.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 179,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $206,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

