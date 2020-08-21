Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 261.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

