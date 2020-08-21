Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 888,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,498,000 after purchasing an additional 698,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

