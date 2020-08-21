Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71. 5,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Specifically, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBOT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NESTLE S A/S Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35
NESTLE S A/S Hits New 1-Year High at $122.35
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Qorvo Inc Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Qorvo Inc Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of New York Times Co
Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,338 Shares of New York Times Co
Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,455 Shares of K12 Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,455 Shares of K12 Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report