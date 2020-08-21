Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.71. 5,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,642,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Specifically, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBOT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.