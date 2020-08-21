Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,359 shares of company stock worth $7,991,438 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

