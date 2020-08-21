Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Kirby worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

