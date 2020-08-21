Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,818,000 after buying an additional 405,278 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $16,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 272,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of AWI opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

