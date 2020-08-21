AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket ?in-store? bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

