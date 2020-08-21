AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the July 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of AMINCOR INC/SH CL A stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A
