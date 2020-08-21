IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $76,688.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.44, for a total value of $76,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,351,466.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDXX stock opened at $383.33 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after buying an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.