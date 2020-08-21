Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

WTFC opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 131,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

