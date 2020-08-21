Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 30th total of 3,463,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

