United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.40

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Separately, Commerzbank cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

United Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

