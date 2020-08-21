National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research firms have commented on NXPGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

