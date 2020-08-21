Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Buys $99,980.40 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,733,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis bought 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Marcus Lemonis bought 13,975 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12.

CWH stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $13,983,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $8,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.