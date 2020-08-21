Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.34

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.34, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.