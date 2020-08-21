Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of ALSWF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.16%.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.