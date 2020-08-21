Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ALSWF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

