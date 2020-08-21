ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.