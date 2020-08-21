Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 28,600 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.29 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

