Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of PODD opened at $210.04 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $233.99. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

