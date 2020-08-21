Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

