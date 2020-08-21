Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.97 Million Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.