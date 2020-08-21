Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,504 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,298.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,850,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,833,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

