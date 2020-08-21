Andra AP fonden Sells 22,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

