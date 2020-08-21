Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Carnival by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carnival by 298.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

CCL stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

