Andra AP fonden Sells 1,900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $290,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,933 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $269.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.