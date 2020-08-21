Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Okta by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

