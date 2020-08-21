Andra AP fonden Has $1.28 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $53.94 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.