General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after buying an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

GM opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

