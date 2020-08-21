Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $434.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.